Barclays Cuts Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target to $210.00

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $404.00 to $210.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MRNA. TheStreet raised shares of Moderna from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Moderna from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $243.93.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $151.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $61.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $190.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.34. Moderna has a 1-year low of $117.34 and a 1-year high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 66.06% and a return on equity of 140.21%. Moderna’s revenue was up 1163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna will post 26.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.40, for a total transaction of $1,592,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.01, for a total transaction of $5,140,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 312,513 shares of company stock worth $71,071,961. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,772,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,625,193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554,725 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,661,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,025,462,000 after acquiring an additional 772,313 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Moderna by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,863,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,999,000 after acquiring an additional 905,789 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,032,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,786,000 after acquiring an additional 272,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the second quarter worth approximately $937,781,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

