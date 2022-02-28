Barclays Cuts Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Price Target to $8.00

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Riskified from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Riskified in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a sell rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Riskified from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Riskified from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Riskified from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.14.

NYSE RSKD opened at $7.17 on Thursday. Riskified has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $40.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.81.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. Riskified had a negative net margin of 66.74% and a negative return on equity of 106.42%. The business had revenue of $69.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Riskified will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Riskified by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 322,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 22,172 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Riskified during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Riskified during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Riskified by 868.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 257,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 231,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its stake in Riskified by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 85,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753 shares in the last quarter. 21.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

