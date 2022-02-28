Barclays Lowers SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Price Target to €8.40

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from €8.75 ($9.94) to €8.40 ($9.55) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

SGBAF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of SES from €8.10 ($9.20) to €7.30 ($8.30) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SES from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.36.

Get SES alerts:

SGBAF stock opened at $8.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.30 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. SES has a 12 month low of $7.34 and a 12 month high of $9.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.28.

SES SA engages in the provision of satellite-based data transmission capacity and ancillary services. It operates through the SES Video, and SES Networks business units. The SES Video business unit offers global channels broadcast via satellite. The SES Networks business unit sells verticals fixed date, mobility, and government.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.