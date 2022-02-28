Barclays Trims Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Target Price to $275.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ADSK. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Autodesk from $343.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Autodesk from $365.00 to $310.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on Autodesk from $305.00 to $286.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $298.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $293.44.

Shares of ADSK opened at $219.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $251.27 and a 200-day moving average of $280.70. The company has a market cap of $48.31 billion, a PE ratio of 98.48 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk has a one year low of $199.63 and a one year high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.50% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts expect that Autodesk will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $1,210,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $51,312.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,000 shares of company stock worth $1,283,095 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADSK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Autodesk by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,716 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 643,701 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $187,896,000 after purchasing an additional 198,583 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter valued at $294,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

