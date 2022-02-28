Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.200-$2.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.340. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

B has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Barnes Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barnes Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:B traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $46.75. 211,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,075. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.19. Barnes Group has a 1-year low of $40.46 and a 1-year high of $57.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.45 and its 200 day moving average is $45.44.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $311.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.23 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Barnes Group will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Barnes Group by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Barnes Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Barnes Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Barnes Group by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Barnes Group by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the period. 84.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barnes Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.