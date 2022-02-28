Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $91.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.28.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $54.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.59. Bath & Body Works has a fifty-two week low of $42.09 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00. The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.77.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 125.13% and a net margin of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 5,462 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.