Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.67.

Several research firms have recently commented on BHC. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, insider Robert Spurr sold 3,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $86,574.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven D. Miller acquired 50,000 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.24 per share, with a total value of $1,212,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $24.35 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.77. Bausch Health Companies has a 1 year low of $21.42 and a 1 year high of $34.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.65.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 11.24% and a negative return on equity of 708.85%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

