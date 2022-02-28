Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) PT Lowered to C$32.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of BHC opened at C$30.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21. Bausch Health Companies has a fifty-two week low of C$27.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$43.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,000.66, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$32.72 and its 200-day moving average is C$33.72.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

