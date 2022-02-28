Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 111.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3,550.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTL traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.61. 29,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,880,576. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.51. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $38.28 and a twelve month high of $43.95.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

