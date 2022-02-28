Beacon (BECN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $723,336.04

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 28th. Over the last seven days, Beacon has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar. Beacon has a total market cap of $723,336.04 and approximately $1,592.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000971 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00017503 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000360 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000163 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000197 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000076 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

Beacon is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

