Bentley Systems (BSY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ BSY opened at $38.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Bentley Systems has a 52-week low of $34.51 and a 52-week high of $71.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.02. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

BSY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.58.

In related news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley bought 21,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,908.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,845,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,500,000 after buying an additional 860,903 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 192.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,890,000 after buying an additional 293,402 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bentley Systems by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 556,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,892,000 after purchasing an additional 230,790 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Bentley Systems by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 185,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,949,000 after acquiring an additional 28,429 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 678,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,793,000 after purchasing an additional 23,738 shares during the last quarter. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

