Berenberg Bank Increases Rightmove (LON:RMV) Price Target to GBX 740

Rightmove (LON:RMV – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 710 ($9.66) to GBX 740 ($10.06) in a research report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.45% from the stock’s current price.

RMV has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 740 ($10.06) price objective on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.57) target price on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rightmove to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 753 ($10.24) to GBX 565 ($7.68) in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Liberum Capital raised their target price on Rightmove from GBX 795 ($10.81) to GBX 800 ($10.88) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Rightmove from GBX 560 ($7.62) to GBX 600 ($8.16) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 654.44 ($8.90).

RMV stock opened at GBX 669.97 ($9.11) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 692.79 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 710.05. Rightmove has a 1-year low of GBX 551.80 ($7.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 810 ($11.02). The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37. The firm has a market cap of £5.68 billion and a PE ratio of 38.13.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

