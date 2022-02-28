Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 650 ($8.84) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on shares of Bytes Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They set an overweight rating and a GBX 640 ($8.70) target price for the company.

Get Bytes Technology Group alerts:

Shares of BYIT stock opened at GBX 459 ($6.24) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 497.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 517.32. Bytes Technology Group has a one year low of GBX 371.80 ($5.06) and a one year high of GBX 588.50 ($8.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of £1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 49.35.

In other Bytes Technology Group news, insider Neil Murphy sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 510 ($6.94), for a total transaction of £2,550,000 ($3,467,972.26). Also, insider Erika Schraner purchased 10,037 shares of Bytes Technology Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 503 ($6.84) per share, for a total transaction of £50,486.11 ($68,660.56).

Bytes Technology Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bytes Technology Group plc provides software, IT security, hardware, and cloud services in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company sells servers, laptops, and other devices; various cloud-based and non-cloud-based licenses; and externally and internally provided training and consulting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bytes Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bytes Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.