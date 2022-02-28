Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 650 ($8.84) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Barclays started coverage on shares of Bytes Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They set an overweight rating and a GBX 640 ($8.70) target price for the company.
Shares of BYIT stock opened at GBX 459 ($6.24) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 497.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 517.32. Bytes Technology Group has a one year low of GBX 371.80 ($5.06) and a one year high of GBX 588.50 ($8.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of £1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 49.35.
Bytes Technology Group plc provides software, IT security, hardware, and cloud services in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company sells servers, laptops, and other devices; various cloud-based and non-cloud-based licenses; and externally and internally provided training and consulting services.
