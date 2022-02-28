BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $30.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BCRX has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an in-line rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.45.

Shares of NASDAQ BCRX opened at $17.06 on Thursday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.48.

In related news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $92,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Yarlagadda S. Babu sold 30,100 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $367,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 219,100 shares of company stock worth $3,227,080. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 176.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 218,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 139,616 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 45,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 216,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 15,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 813,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,270,000 after acquiring an additional 45,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.08% of the company’s stock.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

