Bistroo (BIST) Price Reaches $0.0525 on Major Exchanges

Bistroo (CURRENCY:BIST) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. One Bistroo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0525 or 0.00000137 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bistroo has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. Bistroo has a market capitalization of $2.29 million and $30,015.00 worth of Bistroo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00044279 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,627.57 or 0.06866364 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,312.19 or 1.00117537 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00046019 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00053216 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003121 BTC.

About Bistroo

Bistroo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,565,302 coins. Bistroo’s official Twitter account is @BistrooIO

Buying and Selling Bistroo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bistroo directly using U.S. dollars.

