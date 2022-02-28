Bitball Treasure Market Capitalization Reaches $14.23 Million (BTRS)

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Bitball Treasure has a market capitalization of $14.23 million and approximately $25,998.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitball Treasure has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitball Treasure coin can currently be purchased for about $31.61 or 0.00075817 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000412 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000428 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000101 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure Coin Profile

BTRS is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitball Treasure’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . Bitball Treasure’s official message board is medium.com/@bitballerc20

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Buying and Selling Bitball Treasure

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitball Treasure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitball Treasure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

