Bitcoin Gold Trading 1.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $29.27 or 0.00076489 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $512.64 million and approximately $10.84 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $103.77 or 0.00271182 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.49 or 0.00087523 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005091 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.