BitCore (BTX) Reaches Market Cap of $1.53 Million

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. In the last week, BitCore has traded 20.1% lower against the dollar. One BitCore coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0846 or 0.00000222 BTC on major exchanges. BitCore has a total market capitalization of $1.53 million and approximately $139,956.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,095.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,623.89 or 0.06887685 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $103.24 or 0.00270993 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.97 or 0.00818909 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00015699 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00071438 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00007597 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.76 or 0.00406243 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.41 or 0.00216334 BTC.

BitCore Coin Profile

BitCore is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

BitCore Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

