Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Stock Holdings Reduced by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Black Knight were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Black Knight by 0.3% in the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Black Knight by 5.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Black Knight by 235.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Black Knight by 1.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Black Knight by 2.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BKI opened at $56.45 on Monday. Black Knight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.00 and a twelve month high of $84.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 42.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.35.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $386.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BKI shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Black Knight from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Black Knight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.60.

Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

