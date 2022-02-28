BlackRock Inc. Has $1.39 Million Holdings in Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 342,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,721 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Oxford Square Capital were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Oxford Square Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Oxford Square Capital by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Oxford Square Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Oxford Square Capital by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 57,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 17,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Oxford Square Capital by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 21,951 shares during the last quarter. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen acquired 12,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $48,433.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen acquired 7,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.97 per share, for a total transaction of $31,104.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 36,167 shares of company stock worth $140,382. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ OXSQ opened at $4.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $201.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.20. Oxford Square Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.68 and a 52 week high of $5.22.

Oxford Square Capital Profile

Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.

