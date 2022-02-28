BlackRock Inc. Lowers Position in Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 629,681 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,145 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.99% of Research Frontiers worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REFR. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Research Frontiers by 142.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 28,325 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Research Frontiers by 24.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,473 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Research Frontiers in the second quarter worth about $794,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Research Frontiers by 39.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265 shares during the period. 10.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Research Frontiers alerts:

REFR stock opened at $1.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $61.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.60 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.05. Research Frontiers Incorporated has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $4.29.

Research Frontiers, Inc engages in development, licensing and commercialization of suspended particle device (SPD) light-control technology for automobiles, homes, buildings, aircraft, boats, exhibition and display applications markets. It develops and licenses technologies to other companies that manufactures and markets SPD-smart chemical emulsion or light-control film made from chemical emulsion, lamination services and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, skylights and sunroofs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Research Frontiers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Research Frontiers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.