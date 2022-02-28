BlackRock Inc. Purchases 15,504 Shares of Aytu Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Aytu Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 498,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,504 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Aytu Biopharma were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Aytu Biopharma by 265.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 346,848 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Aytu Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,206,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Aytu Biopharma by 86.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 107,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 49,920 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Aytu Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Aytu Biopharma by 2,969.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 40,919 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aytu Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of Aytu Biopharma stock opened at $1.23 on Monday. Aytu Biopharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $11.76. The company has a market cap of $37.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average is $2.21.

Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.14. Aytu Biopharma had a negative net margin of 102.28% and a negative return on equity of 31.09%. The business had revenue of $23.13 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Aytu Biopharma, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aytu Biopharma, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, acquiring, and commercializing novel products. Its products include Adzenys ER, Adzenys XR-ODT, Cotempla XR-ODT, Karbinal ER, Poly-Vi-Flor, Tri-Vi-Flor, Generic Tussionex, Tuzistra XR and ZolpiMist. The company was founded on August 9, 2002 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

