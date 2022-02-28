BlackRock Inc. Sells 25,203 Shares of 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,203 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in 180 Life Sciences were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of 180 Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of 180 Life Sciences by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the period. First National Trust Co bought a new position in shares of 180 Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of 180 Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of 180 Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $634,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Get 180 Life Sciences alerts:

Shares of ATNF opened at $3.18 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.30. 180 Life Sciences Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $13.05.

In other news, CEO James N. Woody bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.27 per share, with a total value of $53,375.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jr. Donald A. Mcgovern bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.13 per share, with a total value of $103,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 53,800 shares of company stock valued at $220,721. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

180 Life Sciences Profile (Get Rating)

180 Life Sciences Corp. develops pharmaceuticals for chronic pain and inflammatory diseases. It operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel drugs that fulfil unmet needs in inflammatory diseases, fibrosis and pain by leveraging the combined expertise of luminaries in therapeutics from Oxford University, the Hebrew University and Stanford University.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 180 Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 180 Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.