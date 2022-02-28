BlackRock Inc. Sells 39,655 Shares of LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 225,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,655 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in LifeVantage were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LFVN. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in LifeVantage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in LifeVantage by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,234,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,073,000 after purchasing an additional 23,563 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LifeVantage by 253.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 27,558 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in LifeVantage by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in LifeVantage by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 15,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the period. 34.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LifeVantage in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Michael A. Beindorff acquired 7,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $34,886.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LFVN opened at $5.35 on Monday. LifeVantage Co. has a 52-week low of $4.63 and a 52-week high of $9.90. The company has a market capitalization of $68.75 million, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.96 and a 200-day moving average of $6.66.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.19). LifeVantage had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 4.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LifeVantage Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.

