Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.700-$0.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.10 billion-$1.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.Bloomin’ Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.350-$2.450 EPS.

BLMN stock opened at $24.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.46 and its 200 day moving average is $22.42. Bloomin’ Brands has a one year low of $17.29 and a one year high of $32.81.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 177.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.42.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 191,131 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $4,613,902.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 323.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 368,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,726,000 after purchasing an additional 281,367 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 317,142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,650,000 after purchasing an additional 10,473 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 247,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 209,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 49,289 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 138,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 43,872 shares during the period.

About Bloomin' Brands

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

