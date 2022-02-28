Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (LON:BSIF) Insider John Rennocks Sells 35,000 Shares

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (LON:BSIF – Get Rating) insider John Rennocks sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.65), for a total value of £42,350 ($57,595.54).

Shares of Bluefield Solar Income Fund stock opened at GBX 122.52 ($1.67) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 123.52. The company has a market cap of £607.78 million and a P/E ratio of 19.68. Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 116.60 ($1.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 135.17 ($1.84).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.03 ($0.03) per share. This is an increase from Bluefield Solar Income Fund’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. Bluefield Solar Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd. is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by Bluefield Partners LLP. It invests the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in large-scale, long-life solar photovoltaic energy infrastructure assets with a focus on utility-scale assets and portfolios on greenfield, industrial and commercial sites through equity and/or debt instruments.

