BMO Capital Markets Cuts Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Price Target to GBX 125

Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from GBX 150 ($2.04) to GBX 125 ($1.70) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

HCHDF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 190 ($2.58) to GBX 200 ($2.72) in a research note on Thursday. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Hochschild Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Hochschild Mining from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays raised shares of Hochschild Mining from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Hochschild Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hochschild Mining presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $233.67.

Shares of HCHDF stock opened at $1.55 on Friday. Hochschild Mining has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average of $1.84.

Hochschild Mining Plc is a precious metals company, which focuses on the exploration, mining, processing and sale of silver and gold. It operates four underground mines located in southern Peru and southern Argentina. The company was founded by Mauricio Hochschild in 1911 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

