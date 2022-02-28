BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Decreases Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,217 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $9,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 138,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,604,000 after buying an additional 12,372 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 51,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,149,000 after purchasing an additional 24,559 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 51,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares during the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Chistopher Wellborn purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $135.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total transaction of $73,248.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MHK opened at $144.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.52. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $132.02 and a one year high of $231.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.66.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.93%. Mohawk Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 15.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MHK shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $236.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.50.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

