BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Stock Holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 225,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,685 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $10,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 6,762 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 7,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter worth $435,000. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on TPX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.22.

Shares of NYSE:TPX opened at $33.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.15 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 155.99% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is currently 12.63%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

