BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $9.28 Million Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 59,278 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Ball were worth $9,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the third quarter worth about $116,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ball by 7,117.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 477,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 470,665 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Ball by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 43,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ball by 766.3% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter worth about $817,766,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLL opened at $90.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Ball Co. has a one year low of $77.95 and a one year high of $98.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.36.

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Ball had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 30.19%.

In other news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 2,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $228,965.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 8,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total value of $786,939.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLL. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup lowered Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ball has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.06.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

