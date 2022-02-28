BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 13,224 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its holdings in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,457 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,224 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $9,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Credicorp during the third quarter worth approximately $1,520,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 21.0% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 44,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 7,779 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc increased its stake in Credicorp by 13.7% in the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 17,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Credicorp by 74.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 912,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,264,000 after acquiring an additional 388,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl bought a new position in Credicorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,265,000. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Credicorp stock opened at $150.98 on Monday. Credicorp Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $88.67 and a fifty-two week high of $163.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credicorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.63.

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

