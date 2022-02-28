BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 85,613 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 85,613 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Incyte were worth $8,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Incyte by 5.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 6.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 5.1% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.9% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 99,800 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.07 per share, with a total value of $6,793,386.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $441,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,818,976 shares of company stock worth $130,015,032 and sold 38,245 shares worth $1,785,031. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

INCY stock opened at $68.42 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.27. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $61.91 and a 12-month high of $88.26. The firm has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.76). Incyte had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink cut shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.10.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

