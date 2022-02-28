Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday.

BCC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson raised Boise Cascade from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised Boise Cascade from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Boise Cascade from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Boise Cascade from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.80.

BCC opened at $76.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.94. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $46.51 and a one year high of $85.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.14.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $1.91. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 58.53% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 436.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 22.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 16,333 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 92.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 15.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 725,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,317,000 after buying an additional 96,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 48.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 210,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,289,000 after buying an additional 68,800 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

