Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Lifted to Outperform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BDRBF. Desjardins lifted their target price on Bombardier from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Bombardier from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. CIBC upgraded Bombardier from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Bombardier from C$2.50 to C$2.65 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bombardier from C$2.75 to C$2.85 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.41.

BDRBF stock opened at $1.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.44. Bombardier has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $1.88.

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bombardier in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Bombardier in the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Bombardier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

Bombardier Company Profile

Bombardier, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of business aircraft. It operates through the Business Aircraft Segment and Customer Services Segment. The Business Aircraft segment includes the manufacture of three families of business jets spanning from the light to large categories.

