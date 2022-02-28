Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Given New $3,400.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Booking’s Q3 2022 earnings at $49.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $91.77 EPS.

BKNG has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Booking from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $2,700.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $2,838.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Booking from $1,550.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,850.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2,725.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,281.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.68 billion, a PE ratio of 81.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Booking has a twelve month low of $2,053.57 and a twelve month high of $2,715.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,446.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,377.30.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $13.68 by $2.15. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Booking had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company’s revenue was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Booking will post 99.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total transaction of $1,806,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total transaction of $443,617.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,866 shares of company stock worth $4,235,026. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

