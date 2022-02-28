Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Given New $3,400.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Booking’s Q3 2022 earnings at $49.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $91.77 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BKNG. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,470.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,660.00 to $2,820.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,850.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2,725.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,281.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Booking has a 52-week low of $2,053.57 and a 52-week high of $2,715.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,446.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,377.30. The company has a market capitalization of $93.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $13.68 by $2.15. Booking had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booking will post 99.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total transaction of $443,617.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total value of $1,590,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,866 shares of company stock worth $4,235,026 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $1,855,000. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 3,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,433,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,059,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

