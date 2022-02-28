Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Cut to $2,775.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $2,800.00 to $2,775.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BKNG. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,850.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Booking from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,650.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Argus upgraded Booking from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3,060.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Booking from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,725.19.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,281.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $2,053.57 and a fifty-two week high of $2,715.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,446.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,377.30. The stock has a market cap of $93.68 billion, a PE ratio of 81.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $13.68 by $2.15. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 140.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking will post 99.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total transaction of $1,590,022.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total value of $443,617.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,866 shares of company stock worth $4,235,026. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $1,855,000. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Booking by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC grew its position in Booking by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 3,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,433,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its position in Booking by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,059,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

