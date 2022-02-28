BOOM (BOOM) Market Cap Reaches $2.92 Million

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. One BOOM coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. BOOM has a market cap of $2.92 million and approximately $69,463.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BOOM has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BOOM alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003829 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00035905 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00109706 BTC.

BOOM Coin Profile

BOOM (BOOM) is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,100,215 coins and its circulating supply is 778,069,482 coins. BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io . The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

Buying and Selling BOOM

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOOM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.