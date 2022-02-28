BP (LON:BP) PT Lowered to GBX 500

BP (LON:BP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 600 ($8.16) to GBX 500 ($6.80) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.10% from the company’s current price.

BP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.52) target price on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BP from GBX 401 ($5.45) to GBX 465 ($6.32) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.78) target price on shares of BP in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on BP from GBX 450 ($6.12) to GBX 475 ($6.46) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 444.89 ($6.05).

Shares of LON BP opened at GBX 378.50 ($5.15) on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 374.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.17. BP has a one year low of GBX 275.85 ($3.75) and a one year high of GBX 419.15 ($5.70). The stock has a market capitalization of £74.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.57.

In other BP news, insider Murray Auchincloss acquired 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 410 ($5.58) per share, with a total value of £369 ($501.84). Also, insider Bernard Looney purchased 93 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 344 ($4.68) per share, with a total value of £319.92 ($435.09).

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

