Brick & Kyle Associates Has $1.31 Million Stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Brick & Kyle Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,540,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,611,000 after buying an additional 289,690 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,110,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,916,000 after purchasing an additional 28,962 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,359,000 after purchasing an additional 150,210 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,226,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,619,000 after purchasing an additional 80,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,012,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,295,000 after purchasing an additional 131,577 shares during the last quarter.

PFF opened at $36.27 on Monday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a one year low of $35.12 and a one year high of $39.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.53.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%.

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (Get Rating)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

