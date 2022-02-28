Brick & Kyle Associates Makes New Investment in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Brick & Kyle Associates purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 178,850 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,000. Cleveland-Cliffs comprises about 1.8% of Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 194.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 191,932 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after buying an additional 126,832 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,830,455 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,705,000 after buying an additional 1,712,464 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 881,859 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,470,000 after buying an additional 151,004 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,315,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 92,762 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 19,367 shares during the last quarter. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CLF shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

Shares of CLF opened at $21.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.42. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.77 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The mining company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.34). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 80.10%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ralph S. Michael III acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.11 per share, for a total transaction of $201,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.92 per share, for a total transaction of $99,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 66,255 shares of company stock worth $1,314,149. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.