BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $658.47 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) will report $658.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for BrightView’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $634.21 million to $675.00 million. BrightView posted sales of $651.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BrightView will report full year sales of $2.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BrightView.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). BrightView had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $591.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. William Blair downgraded BrightView from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Donnelly acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $86,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Msd Partners, L.P. sold 5,906,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total value of $82,579,216.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners raised its holdings in BrightView by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 63,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in BrightView by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in BrightView by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of BrightView by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of BrightView by 19.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter.

BV stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $13.54. 162,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,359. BrightView has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $19.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 1.40.

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the Maintenance Services and Development Services segments. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a full suite of recurring commercial landscaping services ranging from mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, to more horticulturally advanced services, such as water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

