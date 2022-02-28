Brokerages Anticipate Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) Will Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Canon’s earnings. Canon reported earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Canon will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.17. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Canon.

CAJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Canon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of CAJ traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.55. 7,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,829. The firm has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.36. Canon has a 12-month low of $20.73 and a 12-month high of $25.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.90.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Canon in the fourth quarter worth about $403,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Canon by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,143,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,929,000 after purchasing an additional 203,653 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC raised its holdings in Canon by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 19,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Canon by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canon in the fourth quarter worth about $607,000.

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

