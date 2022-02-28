Brokerages Anticipate Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) to Announce -$1.42 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) will post ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Galapagos’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.05) and the highest is ($0.84). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Galapagos will report full-year earnings of ($4.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.18) to ($2.40). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($4.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.22) to ($4.00). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Galapagos.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GLPG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Galapagos from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Galapagos from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Galapagos from $118.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Galapagos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPG opened at $65.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.74. Galapagos has a one year low of $46.41 and a one year high of $87.32.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galapagos in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,006,000. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Galapagos in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,909,000. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 905,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,900,000 after purchasing an additional 203,700 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 547.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 763,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,114,000 after purchasing an additional 646,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 261,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,410,000 after purchasing an additional 36,658 shares in the last quarter. 22.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

