Brokerages Anticipate Kore Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:KORE) to Announce -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Kore Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kore Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kore Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.34). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.07). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kore Group.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kore Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Kore Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Kore Group in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Kore Group in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kore Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.63.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Kore Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kore Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Kore Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kore Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Kore Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KORE opened at $5.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.06. Kore Group has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $9.50.

KORE Group Holdings Inc provides Internet of Things solutions and IoT Connectivity-as-a-Service. KORE Group Holdings Inc, formerly known as Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp., is based in ATLANTA.

