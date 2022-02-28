Brokerages Anticipate Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) to Announce -$0.92 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.92) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Lumos Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.86). Lumos Pharma reported earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 196.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumos Pharma will report full year earnings of ($3.89) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.93) to ($3.84). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($4.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.71) to ($3.33). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lumos Pharma.

Several analysts have commented on LUMO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumos Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Lumos Pharma from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

LUMO stock opened at $9.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.42. Lumos Pharma has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $15.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.32.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumos Pharma by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 382,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Lumos Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,586,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Lumos Pharma by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 49,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lumos Pharma by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumos Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its product includes LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency (PGHD). The company was founded on June 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

