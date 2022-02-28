Brokerages Expect Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) to Post -$0.88 EPS

Brokerages expect Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Cytokinetics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.73). Cytokinetics reported earnings per share of ($0.66) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will report full year earnings of ($3.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.29) to ($2.53). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.31) to ($2.18). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cytokinetics.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $55.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 305.72% and a negative return on equity of 193.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 729.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.93.

NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $35.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.03. Cytokinetics has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $47.90. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $338,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward M. Md Kaye sold 15,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,332 shares of company stock worth $2,627,713. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cytokinetics by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,262,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $474,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,545 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,742,000. Artal Group S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,462,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Cytokinetics during the third quarter worth $26,999,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 100.0% during the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,706,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter.

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

