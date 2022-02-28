Brokerages Expect HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) will announce $0.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for HDFC Bank’s earnings. HDFC Bank posted earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HDFC Bank will report full year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.76. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow HDFC Bank.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of HDB stock traded down $4.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,980,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. HDFC Bank has a twelve month low of $61.35 and a twelve month high of $84.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 385.5% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 16.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

