Brokerages Expect Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Brokerages expect Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Retail Opportunity Investments reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.17. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Retail Opportunity Investments.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

NASDAQ:ROIC traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,550,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,520. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 40.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 12 month low of $15.47 and a 12 month high of $20.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is 97.78%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the second quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 18.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. 95.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

