Brokerages Expect Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co (NASDAQ:WTW) Will Announce Earnings of $2.54 Per Share

Analysts expect Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) to post earnings of $2.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.32 and the highest is $2.99. Willis Towers Watson Public reported earnings of $3.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will report full-year earnings of $13.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.33 to $14.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $15.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.39 to $16.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Willis Towers Watson Public.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.23 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $284.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

In other news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.86, for a total transaction of $447,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WTW traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $222.53. The stock had a trading volume of 16,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,034. The firm has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.77. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52-week low of $199.78 and a 52-week high of $271.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.09%.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

